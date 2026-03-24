Asian stocks bounce back on hope of Iran-US talks

Cheaper oil, with Brent easing from nearly $120 to about $100 a barrel and US crude around $88-90 a barrel, is giving Asia's energy-hungry economies some breathing room, especially for airlines and manufacturers. Wall Street's Russell 2000 also got a boost, rising 2.3%. After Monday's market drop over Iran threats, Trump's comments offered investors some much-needed relief.

Trump extends ultimatum to Iran

Trump extended his ultimatum to Iran about reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran denied the talks and accused the reports of being fake news used to manipulate the financial and oil markets, but for now, investors seem hopeful that tensions might cool down soon.