Asian stocks drop as US-Iran tensions rise
Business
Asian stocks took a hit on Friday, echoing Wall Street's slide as worries over possible U.S.-Iran conflict grew.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.2%, South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped a bit too.
The uncertainty has everyone watching global headlines (and their portfolios) a little more closely.
Gold and silver shine as safe havens
With a threatened attack on Iran postponed, US markets also lost ground: the Dow was down 1% and the Nasdaq slid 2.4%.
Oil prices dipped, but gold and silver saw gains as investors looked for safer places to park their money during all this turmoil.