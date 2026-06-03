Asian stocks rise as Japan and Australia gain, Brent $96.75
Business
Asian stocks ticked up on Wednesday, riding the wave from Wall Street's latest rally: Japan and Australia saw gains, while South Korea took a holiday break.
Oil prices also moved higher after US forces intercepted Iranian missile and drone attacks, pushing Brent crude to $96.75 a barrel and keeping traders alert about Middle East risks.
S&P 500 up on AI stocks
The S&P 500 reached a new high as investors piled into AI-focused semiconductor stocks.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen stayed weak near 160 per dollar with everyone waiting for hints from Japan's central bank chief.
In other markets: Bitcoin dipped to $66,700, the US dollar edged up slightly, and all while energy markets kept an eye on tensions near the key Strait of Hormuz.