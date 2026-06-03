Asian stocks rise as Japan and Australia gain, Brent $96.75

S&P 500 up on AI stocks

The S&P 500 reached a new high as investors piled into AI-focused semiconductor stocks.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen stayed weak near 160 per dollar with everyone waiting for hints from Japan's central bank chief.

In other markets: Bitcoin dipped to $66,700, the US dollar edged up slightly, and all while energy markets kept an eye on tensions near the key Strait of Hormuz.