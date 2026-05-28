Asian stocks slip as U.S.-Iran tensions push oil higher

Dollar gains as 10-year yield rises

The US dollar gained strength and Treasury yields ticked up, with the 10-year yield now at 4.5%. Australian and New Zealand bonds also slipped.

Everyone's watching for Thursday's release of the personal consumption expenditures index, a key inflation measure, which is expected to rise above the Fed's target (from 3.5% in March to 3.8%).

Some Fed officials are hopeful inflation will cool off later this year, but others warn higher prices could stick around.