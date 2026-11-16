Asian stocks slip, Nikkei down nearly 1% amid US inflation
Asian stock markets took a hit on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei dropping nearly 1% and South Korea's Kospi also slipping.
Investors seem uneasy about rising US inflation and are waiting to see what NVIDIA's earnings reveal.
Still, there was a small bright spot: Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures nudged up a bit, hinting at some lingering optimism.
US producer prices biggest 4-year jump
US producer prices just saw their biggest yearly jump in four years, making investors extra cautious even as Wall Street futures managed modest gains.
All eyes are now on NVIDIA's results and the upcoming Anthropic listing, both seen as big signals for how strong the AI sector really is right now.
Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid pointed out that economic pressures like high energy costs, durable goods prices, the AI buildout, and healthcare costs are running too hot.
Oil prices stayed steady despite global tensions and worries about inflation.