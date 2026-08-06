Asian stocks slump as Wall Street tech rally fades

On Wall Street, chipmaker stocks dragged down the S&P 500 from its record highs, though NVIDIA managed to stay positive.

SpaceX shares tumbled 14% as a big chunk of stock neared trading eligibility, and both Sandisk and Western Digital sank following their results.

Meanwhile, Brent crude traded at $79.28 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate eased 0.3% to below $75, helped by news of an Iran-Oman shipping deal that could ease global supply jitters.