Asian suppliers now cover nearly 90% of NVIDIA's production costs
Business
NVIDIA is now getting almost 90% of its production costs covered by Asian suppliers (up from 65% last year) as it pushes deeper into robotics and AI-powered manufacturing.
This shift isn't just about sourcing parts; it's helping turn Asia into an even bigger tech hotspot, and investors are clearly paying attention.
Asian NVIDIA partners see stock gains
Asian companies teaming up with NVIDIA are seeing their stock prices jump.
LG Electronics shot up 15% after talks to use NVIDIA's platform in its home robot, while Nanya Technology got a 10% boost from a collaboration.
Chinese firms like Huizhou Desay SV Automotive and Pateo Connect Technology also enjoyed big gains, showing how much NVIDIA's moves matter for the region's tech scene.