ASML may raise 2026 sales forecast on NVIDIA-led AI demand
ASML, the tech giant behind the machines that make advanced computer chips, may boost its 2026 sales forecast thanks to a huge jump in demand for AI chips: think big names like NVIDIA leading the charge.
This spike has already sent ASML's stock soaring more than 40% this year.
ASML Q1 guidance €8.2bn-€8.9bn, €39bn possible
ASML expects first-quarter sales between €8.2 billion and €8.9 billion, up from €7.7 billion last year, with full-year revenue possibly hitting €39 billion.
The company is crucial for making next-generation chips and has a strong presence in China, but possible US export restrictions could make things tricky.
Still, with major orders from SK Hynix and Samsung lined up, analysts think ASML will hit its ambitious targets, even as it juggles some supply chain headaches along the way.