ASML may raise 2026 sales forecast on NVIDIA-led AI demand

ASML Q1 guidance €8.2bn-€8.9bn, €39bn possible

ASML expects first-quarter sales between €8.2 billion and €8.9 billion, up from €7.7 billion last year, with full-year revenue possibly hitting €39 billion.

The company is crucial for making next-generation chips and has a strong presence in China, but possible US export restrictions could make things tricky.

Still, with major orders from SK Hynix and Samsung lined up, analysts think ASML will hit its ambitious targets, even as it juggles some supply chain headaches along the way.