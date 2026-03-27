ASML to explore partnerships with Indian firms for semiconductor production
ASML, the company behind the world's top chip-making machines, is set to collaborate with Indian firms.
A team from ASML will visit various semiconductor units and companies across India, aiming to explore partnerships and ways to support India's semiconductor mission and help turn silicon wafers into actual chips, a big step for India's growing ambitions in the chip world.
India aims to become a global semiconductor hub
This potential partnership is part of India's bigger plan to build a strong homegrown chip industry, not just making chips but also developing design tools and equipment.
The government wants more self-reliance, especially for things like AI servers that power digital apps and services.
If all goes well, this could put India on the map as a serious global player in semiconductors.