ASSOCHAM KPMG report: AI set to power Indian fintech
A fresh report from ASSOCHAM and KPMG says artificial intelligence (AI) is set to become the "intelligence layer" powering India's financial tech.
Thanks to India's strong digital infrastructure and huge data pools, AI is moving beyond basic automation: think smarter customer support, better fraud detection, and sharper decision-making for banks and fintechs.
Report recommends computing power privacy accessibility
To really unlock AI's potential, the report suggests boosting computing power and tightening up privacy rules.
It also recommends making financial tools more accessible (like voice-first apps or local language options) to help more people join the digital economy.
As Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, puts it, this could make India a global leader in digital finance while making services fairer and more inclusive for everyone.