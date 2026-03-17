AstraZeneca gets nod for liver cancer drug in India
AstraZeneca Pharma India received regulatory approval to import and market Imfinzi (durvalumab) for the new indication in India, paving the way for commercialisation (subject to any further statutory clearances), for people with liver cancer who have unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), are not eligible for surgical intervention, and have not received prior systemic therapy.
This immunotherapy comes as an infusion and gives new hope to patients facing limited options.
AstraZeneca is growing its cancer treatment lineup in India
With this approval, AstraZeneca is growing its cancer treatment lineup in India. The move highlights its push to bring more advanced therapies to Indian patients.
After the news, the company's shares saw a small bump, even after a tough month, showing that big steps in health care can still get investors' attention.