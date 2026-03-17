AstraZeneca gets nod for liver cancer drug in India Business Mar 17, 2026

AstraZeneca Pharma India received regulatory approval to import and market Imfinzi (durvalumab) for the new indication in India, paving the way for commercialisation (subject to any further statutory clearances), for people with liver cancer who have unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), are not eligible for surgical intervention, and have not received prior systemic therapy.

This immunotherapy comes as an infusion and gives new hope to patients facing limited options.