AstraZeneca partners with insitro in $40 million AI drug development deal

AstraZeneca is partnering with insitro in an agreement involving a $40 million upfront payment to create new treatments for serious liver and heart conditions like MASH and cardiomyopathies.

The plan? Combine AstraZeneca's drug expertise with insitro's AI tech, which uses lab-grown cells and machine learning to spot new ways to tackle these diseases.

If things go well, the partnership could be worth up to $1.46 billion.