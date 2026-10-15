AstraZeneca partners with insitro in $40 million AI drug development deal
AstraZeneca is partnering with insitro in an agreement involving a $40 million upfront payment to create new treatments for serious liver and heart conditions like MASH and cardiomyopathies.
The plan? Combine AstraZeneca's drug expertise with insitro's AI tech, which uses lab-grown cells and machine learning to spot new ways to tackle these diseases.
If things go well, the partnership could be worth up to $1.46 billion.
insitro virtual human reduces lab testing
insitro's Virtual Human platform helps scientists understand disease biology faster, so fewer molecules need testing in the lab, a big time-saver.
Sharon Barr, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, says that teaming up with AI experts can really speed up finding better therapies for challenging illnesses.
This move also builds on insitro's recent partnerships with other pharma companies, showing how important AI is becoming in medicine.