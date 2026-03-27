ASX snaps 3-week losing streak, gains 1.2% this week

Interest rates raised to 4.1%

Bank stocks slipped for the fifth week in a row, dragging the financial sector down by 0.2%.

Meanwhile, energy stocks kept climbing thanks to rising oil prices. The energy sub-index was set for a seventh consecutive weekly gain; Santos added 1.1%.

Gold stocks didn't fare as well and dropped 1.5%.

On top of all that, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates to 4.1% mainly because of rising energy costs and global uncertainty.

New Zealand's market also dipped slightly as similar worries played out there too.