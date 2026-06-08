At $122B, engineering goods become India's top export category

Trade agreements

Government's focus on improving market access for exporters

The government has also focused on improving market access for Indian exporters through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with key partners such as the UK, EU, UAE, Australia, and EFTA countries. These efforts are aimed at reducing trade barriers and enhancing the competitiveness of Indian products. Several initiatives like Market Access Initiative Scheme, Brand India Engineering Campaign, and Production Linked Incentive Scheme have strengthened the export ecosystem and improved India's position in global value chains.