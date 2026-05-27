Ather Energy forms Ather Insurance Ltd pending regulatory approval
Business
Ather Energy is branching out from just making electric scooters. They've started a new company called Ather Insurance Ltd.
The plan? To help customers get insurance more easily, with the required regulatory approval to be obtained before commencing business.
This move was green-lit by their board back in December 2025.
Ather records over 83,000 scooter sales
Ather's numbers are looking up: They cut their net loss by more than half this quarter, while revenue jumped nearly 74%.
They also hit record sales, over 83,000 scooters sold in just three months, and total sales for the year grew 69%, thanks to new stores and the popular Rizta scooter.