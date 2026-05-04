Ather Energy posts FY2025-26 sales 2,62,942 scooters 18.6% market share

Ather Energy revenue up 66% 3,823cr

Total income shot up by 66% to ₹3,823 crore, while EBITDA losses were cut nearly in half compared to last year.

Ather doubled its Experience Centers to 700 locations and rolled out over 6,000 charging points across India.

The company also teased new tech with its upcoming EL platform and EL01 concept scooter, so there's more innovation on the way.