Ather Energy posts FY2025-26 sales 2,62,942 scooters 18.6% market share
Business
Ather Energy just had its best year yet, selling 2,62,942 electric scooters in FY2025-26, up 69% from last year.
Their market share climbed to 18.6%, and Q4 sales alone jumped 76%.
Middle India saw a big boost, but South India still leads the pack with a 23.5% market share in Q4 FY2025-26.
Ather Energy revenue up 66% 3,823cr
Total income shot up by 66% to ₹3,823 crore, while EBITDA losses were cut nearly in half compared to last year.
Ather doubled its Experience Centers to 700 locations and rolled out over 6,000 charging points across India.
The company also teased new tech with its upcoming EL platform and EL01 concept scooter, so there's more innovation on the way.