Ather Energy posts ₹1.26cr profit and shares rise 10%
Business
Ather Energy just pulled off a major comeback: after losing ₹154 crore last year, it has posted a net profit of ₹1.26 crore for July-September 2026.
Investors noticed too, sending the company's shares up 10% to ₹1,518 on Monday, October 26, 2026 at 2:35pm.
Revenue up 63% to ₹1,464cr
Revenue shot up by 63%, reaching ₹1,464 crore this quarter, and its core earnings (EBITDA) were ₹11.3 crore versus ₹133 crore in Q2FY26.
Looking ahead, Ather is investing ₹122 crore to expand its factories in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.