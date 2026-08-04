Ather Energy shares jump 18% after Q1FY27 loss narrows
Business
Ather Energy's stock shot up 18% on Tuesday, hitting a new 52-week high after the company reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance with consolidated net loss narrowing to ₹51.1 crore in Q1FY27.
Investors seemed pretty happy with the turnaround, sending shares from ₹1,272.70 to as high as ₹1,500 in early trading.
Ather reports 236,000 inquiries 50,000 bookings
Ather's team says interest in its electric scooters is booming, with 236,000 monthly inquiries and 50,000 bookings, helped by supportive government policies.
Analysts are upbeat too: CLSA kept an "outperform" rating (targeting ₹1,600), Nomura highlighted the EL platform launch and the new plant as the next key catalysts, and HSBC retained its buy rating and raised its target price to ₹1,450.