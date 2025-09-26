Ather pauses ₹26.25cr EV incentive claim over China magnet ban Business Sep 26, 2025

Ather Energy has hit pause on claiming ₹26.25 crore in government incentives for up to 52,500 electric scooters under the PM E-DRIVE scheme.

The reason? China just banned exports of some key rare earth magnets, which has thrown a wrench into Ather's supply chain and forced them to tweak their motor manufacturing process.