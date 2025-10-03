Next Article
Atlantaa's stock soars 20% for 2nd day on massive contract
Business
Atlantaa Ltd's stock shot up 20% to ₹55.65 on the NSE for the second day in a row, right after the company secured a huge ₹2,485 crore contract from IRCON International.
The project? Building the Bhandara-Gadchiroli Expressway in Maharashtra—a deal that's actually bigger than Atlantaa's entire market value of ₹450 crore.
Trading volumes are well above average
Trading was buzzing, with over 41 lakh shares exchanged—way above their usual numbers.
Most of the company is owned by promoters (74.67%), while retail investors hold about a quarter; interestingly, no mutual funds are invested here yet.
Atlantaa works mainly on big infrastructure projects like roads and highways and has seen its stock soar over 700% in just five years—pretty wild growth for any company!