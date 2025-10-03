Atlantaa's stock soars 20% for 2nd day on massive contract

Trading volumes are well above average

Trading was buzzing, with over 41 lakh shares exchanged—way above their usual numbers.

Most of the company is owned by promoters (74.67%), while retail investors hold about a quarter; interestingly, no mutual funds are invested here yet.

Atlantaa works mainly on big infrastructure projects like roads and highways and has seen its stock soar over 700% in just five years—pretty wild growth for any company!