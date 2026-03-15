Atlassian lays off 10% of workforce, cuts 1,600 jobs
Atlassian, the company behind Jira and Confluence, is letting go of about 1,600 people, 10% of its global team, as it shifts focus toward AI and enterprise sales.
Most cuts are in North America (640 jobs), followed by Australia and India.
The company expects the restructuring to be substantially complete by the end of the fourth quarter.
Layoffs will be accompanied by severance packages
Those affected will get at least 16 weeks' pay, extra for years worked, prorated bonuses, six months of health care, employees who had booked parental leave will be paid for that leave in advance, and a $1,000 tech stipend.
CTO Rajeev Rajan is stepping down at the end of March; Taroon Mandhana and Vikram Rao will take over key tech roles.
The company's tools are used worldwide
Even though Atlassian started in Australia, its tools are used worldwide, so these changes ripple out worldwide.