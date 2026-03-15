Atlassian lays off 10% of workforce, cuts 1,600 jobs Business Mar 15, 2026

Atlassian, the company behind Jira and Confluence, is letting go of about 1,600 people, 10% of its global team, as it shifts focus toward AI and enterprise sales.

Most cuts are in North America (640 jobs), followed by Australia and India.

The company expects the restructuring to be substantially complete by the end of the fourth quarter.