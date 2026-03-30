ATM rules change from April 1: Know limits and charges

HDFC Bank , Punjab National Bank (PNB) , and Bandhan Bank have announced changes to their ATM usage rules. The revisions will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The changes mainly affect the counting of free ATM transactions and daily cash withdrawal limits for debit cards.

Policy change HDFC counts UPI withdrawals as ATM transactions HDFC Bank has made a major change in its ATM usage calculation. From April 1, UPI-based cardless cash withdrawals at ATMs will be counted like regular ATM withdrawals for the monthly free transaction limit. This means that once the free limit is exhausted, customers will be charged ₹23 per transaction plus taxes. Currently, savings and salary account holders at HDFC Bank get five free cash withdrawals at their own bank's ATMs.

Limit reduction PNB cuts daily debit card limits PNB has reduced the daily withdrawal limits for several debit card variants, effective April 1. The new limit for Platinum, Gold, and Business debit cards is ₹50,000 as opposed to the previous ₹1 lakh. For Select and Signature debit cards, the limit has been halved from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹75,000. This marks a significant cut in withdrawal limits for certain categories of customers.

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