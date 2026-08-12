AT&T adopts open AI models to cut costs, improve security
Business
AT&T is shifting more of its AI work to open models, aiming to cut costs and keep sensitive information safer.
Right now, about a quarter of its AI uses these models, but Chief Data and AI Officer Andy Markus says it expects that number to up to 70-80%.
The switch has already helped it slash expenses by as much as 90% in some cases.
Open models power AT&T's 1,000+ uses
These open models power over 1,000 internal uses for AI at AT&T, from analyzing customer service chats to running its network.
It has even built custom open models like OTel for network issues using telecom-specific data.
By running these models in its own data centers instead of relying on outside cloud services, AT&T saves even more and keeps tighter control over its information.