Attero wants to double revenue with big e-waste push
Attero, one of India's top e-waste recyclers, is aiming to double its revenue to ₹2,000 crore in fiscal 2026 (FY26).
CEO Nitin Gupta credits this bold target to smarter automation and logistics making the business more efficient—and profitable.
Growing fast with new plants and jobs
Attero has ramped up its recycling capacity with new plants in Pune, Bengaluru, and Faridabad—each handling 25,000 tons a year.
They're also investing in a copper plant in Rajasthan and an R&D center near Delhi, moves that should create about 800 new jobs.
With 47 patents under their belt, Attero is betting big on innovation.
Selsmart: Making recycling easier for everyone
Their Selsmart platform now operates in 19-25 cities and handles around 30,000 pickups every month.
The goal? Reach three million users.
As India's e-waste market grows, Attero hopes to lead the charge toward a greener future.