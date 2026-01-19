Attero wants to double revenue with big e-waste push

Growing fast with new plants and jobs

Attero has ramped up its recycling capacity with new plants in Pune, Bengaluru, and Faridabad—each handling 25,000 tons a year.

They're also investing in a copper plant in Rajasthan and an R&D center near Delhi, moves that should create about 800 new jobs.

With 47 patents under their belt, Attero is betting big on innovation.