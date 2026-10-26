Atul Q2 EBITDA down 8%, Motilal Oswal sets ₹7,100 target
Business
Even though Atul (ATLP) had a rough Q2 in FY2027 (with EBITDA down 8%), Motilal Oswal is still backing the stock and has set a target price of ₹7,100.
The brokerage says it's optimistic about ATLP's long-term potential, despite the recent dip.
Motilal Oswal trims Atul earnings 6%
ATLP's Life Science Chemicals business took a hit, dropping 35%, but its Performance and Other Chemicals segment actually grew by 23%.
Because of the mixed results, Motilal Oswal trimmed its earnings estimates for the next two years by 6% each.
Still, it set its target price at ₹7,100 and remains bullish, reiterating BUY.