AU Bank's Q2 results: Net profit up 53% to ₹858cr

AU Small Finance Bank's total income for the quarter under review rose to ₹6,382 crore from ₹5,224 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's interest income also saw a major jump, rising to ₹5,612 crore from ₹4,511 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

This sharp increase has contributed significantly to the bank's overall financial performance for this quarter.