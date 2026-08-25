Augmont Enterprises IPO closes today as GMP stays above 40%

The Augmont Enterprises IPO, which opened for subscription on August 21, comprises a fresh issue of 79 lakh shares worth ₹620 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26 lakh shares aggregating ₹205 crore.

The company has set the price band at ₹750-788 per share with a lot size of 19 shares.

At the upper end of this price band, retail investors will have to invest at least ₹14,972 to apply for one lot.