Augmont Enterprises IPO opens with 38% GMP: Apply or avoid?
What's the story
Jewelry and bullion platform Augmont Enterprises has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today. The three-day bidding window will remain open till August 25. The company has set the IPO price band at ₹750-₹788 per share with a lot size of 19 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will have to make a minimum investment of ₹14,972.
Investor interest
Company has raised ₹246.3 crore from anchor investors
Ahead of its public offering, Augmont Enterprises has raised ₹246.3 crore from anchor investors.
The company allotted 31.25 lakh shares at ₹788 per share to 15 institutional investors through its anchor book on August 20.
Notable institutions such as Nomura and Societe Generale were among the anchor investors in this round of funding for the jewelry and bullion platform.
Fund utilization
Augmont Enterprises to use IPO proceeds for working capital needs
Augmont Enterprises plans to use the net proceeds from its IPO mainly to meet future working capital requirements. This includes funding inventory procurement, maintenance, scaling, and advance margin commitments.
About ₹465 crore of the IPO proceeds is planned for these purposes. The rest will be used for general corporate purposes, giving the company more flexibility in meeting its overall operational and business needs.
Growth trajectory
Total income jumped by 42% in FY26
In FY26, Augmont Enterprises witnessed a 42% growth in total income to ₹94,282.47 lakh from ₹66,252.05 lakh in FY25.
Profit after tax (PAT) also jumped by 53% to ₹348.3 lakh in FY26 from ₹227.19 lakh in FY25.
Incorporated in October 2012, the company is an integrated gold and silver platform catering to businesses and consumers across India and abroad through its Augmont SPOT and Augmont Gold For All platforms.
Expansion details
Company's presence across India
As of March 31, 2026, Augmont Enterprises had a presence in 24 states with over 5,223 registered enterprise members.
The company has gold and silver refining units in Rudrapur and Mumbai as well as a jewelry manufacturing facility in Sitapur SEZ, Jaipur.
It employed a total of 297 people across various functions including accounts, business sales, factory operations, technology, customer support, marketing, legal, among others.
Market outlook
Brokerages optimistic on Augmont's growth prospects
Brokerages have given a positive view on the IPO, although some have flagged risks.
Anand Rathi Research has rated it "Subscribe for Long Term," noting that at the upper price band, the issue is valued at around 20.6x annualized FY26 P/E and 18.3x FY26 EV/EBITDA, indicating full pricing of the IPO.
However, they also highlighted Augmont's strong brand, distribution network, refining capabilities, and scalable digital ecosystem as strengths to benefit from India's gold, silver market formalization, digitalization trend.