Augmont Enterprises's Q1 net profit down 15.3% to ₹58cr
Business
Augmont Enterprises saw its net profit drop by 15.3% to ₹58 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, even though revenue shot up 30.2% to ₹18,946 crore.
The dip was mainly because last year's international sales were unusually concentrated in the first quarter of the previous year, and recent geopolitical issues have made exports tougher.
Augmont Enterprises's gold loans surge 134%
While overall profits took a hit, Augmont's main businesses actually did great: SPOT revenue jumped 55%, Digital Gold more than doubled, and gold loan assets grew by a huge 134%.
The company also ramped up domestic gold sourcing to cut imports, tightening margins for now but helping Augmont keep its spot as India's No. 1 gold platform.