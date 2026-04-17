Aurionpro launches Fintra AI platform to streamline trade finance

Fintra tackles about 70% initial rejections

Fintra tackles a big problem: about 70% of trade finance documents get rejected at first.

With its smart system, AI takes care of routine work while humans handle the tricky calls.

Built on Aurionpro's own tech stack and integrated with SWIFT and other banking systems, it aims to make things smoother for banks.

Group CEO Ashish Rai called it their "most significant product launch in its 25-year history," and investors seem interested too. Aurionpro shares got a small boost after the news.

The company is also working on more platforms for corporate and retail lending.