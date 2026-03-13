Aurionpro Solutions secures major data center project in Mumbai
Aurionpro Solutions just landed a major contract to design and execute a brownfield (upgrade/expansion) data center in Mumbai for a global developer.
Under a multi-year mandate, they will handle everything from design through integrated testing and commissioning while working within a live operational campus.
This win comes right after their recent project with a top bank.
Deal highlights Aurionpro's expertise in critical projects
This deal underscores Aurionpro's ability to handle complex, mission-critical projects while aiming to maintain service continuity valued by top-tier clients.
Mumbai is already India's data center hotspot, holding over half the country's capacity.
Data center boom and Aurionpro's rising trajectory
India's data center scene is exploding thanks to AI growth and government cloud/neo-cloud initiatives. Aurionpro seems ready for bigger things.
Shares of the company were trading 1.98% down at ₹903.25 as of 10:56am on Friday, March 13, 2026.