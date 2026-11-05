Aurobindo Pharma posts 32.5% profit rise, record ₹10,263 cr revenue
Business
Aurobindo Pharma just had a standout quarter, with profits up 32.5% to ₹1,124 crore and record revenues of ₹10,263 crore (a 24% jump).
The big boost came from strong demand for its medicines across the US Europe, and other global markets.
K. Nithyananda Reddy credits business fundamentals
Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K. Nithyananda Reddy says it's all about strong business basics and having a wide range of products.
The US brought in ₹4,555 crore (up 25%), Europe hit ₹3,161 crore (up 27%), and other growth markets rose by 16%.
Formulations revenue reached ₹9,102 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma announces ₹7 interim dividend
Thanks to this solid performance, Aurobindo announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, showing confidence in its future and rewarding investors for sticking around.