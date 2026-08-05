Aurobindo Pharma posts record April-June 2026 revenue ₹91.5 billion
Business
Aurobindo Pharma just hit its highest-ever quarterly revenue, ₹91.5 billion, for April to June 2026, up 16% from last year.
The company credits this jump to solid results across almost all its business segments.
Net profit rises 25% to ₹10.32bn
Net profit also climbed 25% to ₹10.32 billion.
K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma, says it's thanks to smart execution and a diverse product lineup.
Even with global challenges, he's confident their business model and strategic investments will keep them growing strong for the long haul.