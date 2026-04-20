Aurobindo Pharma receives US FDA approval for 2 generics
Business
Aurobindo Pharma just got approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for two of its products.
One is a cough syrup (Dextromethorphan Polistirex extended-release oral suspension) that helps with coughs caused by throat irritation.
The other is Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid.
Delsym generic Q2 Ravicti generic immediate
The cough syrup, which is a generic version of Delsym, is set to launch in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.
Meanwhile, the Glycerol Phenylbutyrate liquid (a generic take on Ravicti) will be hitting the market right away.
Both are being made at Aurobindo's facilities.