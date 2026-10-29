Australian regulator probes failed $5B Firmus IPO

Court said, "I think it's fair to say that we are having a look at the broad range of issues that have been reported in the media, including engaging with the joint lead managers."

The joint lead managers for this deal were Bank of America, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and brokerage Morgans.

While Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan have declined to comment on ASIC's inquiries so far, Bank of America and Morgans are yet to respond, Reuters reported.