Australia sues Microsoft over misleading Copilot AI pricing

Australia's competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), has sued tech giant Microsoft . The lawsuit accuses the company of misleading millions of customers into paying higher prices for its Microsoft 365 software after bundling it with artificial intelligence tool Copilot. The ACCC alleges that from October 2024, Microsoft misled around 2.7 million customers by suggesting they had to switch to pricier personal and family plans that included Copilot.

Allegations Microsoft didn't inform users about cheaper plan The ACCC claims that Microsoft didn't clearly inform its users about an existing cheaper "classic" plan without Copilot. The option to retain this cheaper plan was only revealed when consumers started the cancellation process. This, the regulator argues, violates Australian consumer law by not disclosing material information and creating a false impression of available choices.

Price increase Price hikes for personal and family plans After Copilot's integration, the annual subscription price for the Microsoft 365 personal plan jumped by 45% to A$159 ($103.32). The family plan also saw a price hike of 29%, now costing A$179. The ACCC said Microsoft's previous communications through emails and blog posts didn't mention the cheaper alternative, only informing customers about upcoming price increases at their next auto-renewal.