Autoline Industries rises nearly 16% on Tata ₹100cr annual award
Business
Autoline Industries's stock shot up nearly 16% on Thursday after securing a new business award from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd expected to generate approximately ₹100 crore in additional revenue per year to supply SUV parts.
The deal could boost revenue, depending on how many vehicles Tata rolls out and customer demand.
Contract covers ICE and electric SUVs
This contract covers components for both regular (ICE) and electric SUVs, with Autoline using smart automation to keep quality high.
Managing Director Shivaji Akhade called the order a strong vote of confidence from Tata Motors, saying it supports its growth plans and engineering focus.
The stock hit an intraday high of ₹98.49, capping off a year in which shares are nearly 30%, including around 18% gains so far in 2026.