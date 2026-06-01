Avaada secures nearly $950 million for Bikaner FDRE and solar projects

FDRE aims 24/7 green power supply

The flagship FDRE project aims to deliver round-the-clock green electricity by mixing renewables with reliable supply.

Alongside, two more solar projects (300 megawatts each) in Rajasthan and Gujarat are getting built under long-term deals with NTPC and SECI, while SJVN is tied to the FDRE project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

All three are under construction now and should be up and running by FY28.