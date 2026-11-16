Avatar Growth Capital to raise ₹1,250cr AI fund for startups
Avatar Growth Capital is gearing up to raise ₹1,250 crore (about $130 million) for a brand-new fund focused on artificial intelligence.
They're looking to back 10 to 12 startups, mainly those building smart AI-powered services and tools for businesses.
The goal? Attract both global investors and Indian family offices who want in on the next wave of AI innovation.
Vishal Bakshi targets underexplored AI software
Co-founder and managing partner Vishal Bakshi says it's all about helping companies move beyond traditional tech and actually use AI to get smarter.
The fund will focus on areas in AI software that haven't been explored much yet, aiming for real impact.
Avatar was started by Bakshi and Abhay Havaldar in 2017; after a successful first fund (with exits like Sirion Labs), they're hoping this new round will help shape the future of how businesses use AI.