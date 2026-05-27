Avendus says India's data center capacity near triple by 2030
India's data center capacity is set to nearly triple by 2030, all thanks to the boom in AI and cloud computing.
According to a new Avendus Capital report, capacity will jump from 1.6 GW in 2025 to 5 GW by 2030, a huge leap that could bring in $23 billion in investments.
AI demand drives GPU deployments
AI is the big game-changer here. The demand for powerful GPUs (the hardware behind AI) means developers are racing to build more data centers—over 3 GW of new projects are already planned, with nearly 1 GW just for AI tasks.
Mumbai leads the pack as India's top data center hub, and with government missions like IndiaAI with more than 38,000 GPUs already committed India could see deployment of 650,000-700,000 GPUs across data centers over the next five years,
India's AI market could skyrocket from $13 billion in 2025 to $131 billion by 2032.