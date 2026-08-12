Avenues.ai posts strong quarter revenues ₹2,680.4cr profits ₹84.76cr, eyes ₹13,000cr
Business
AvenuesAI just had a standout quarter, with profits up 45% to ₹84.76 crore and revenue doubling to ₹2,680.4 crore compared with last year.
The company's strong start for FY27 is fueling bigger ambitions, as it is now aiming for annual revenue of up to ₹13,000 crore.
AvenuesAI expands payments and AI
AvenuesAI is making moves in digital payments and AI: expanding CCAvenue in the US boosting Rediff's tech game, and building an AI-led transaction intelligence score (TISco) platform.
They're also planning a merger with Nueromind Technologies to deepen their AI capabilities.
Plus, by planning to acquire stakes of up to 7% in Online PSB Loans and up to 2.50% in RatnaFin Capital, AvenuesAI is betting big on India's growing digital lending scene.