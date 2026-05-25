Awfis Q4 FY2026 revenue ₹410.1 cr, total income ₹429 cr
Business
Awfis, the coworking space provider, had a solid Q4 FY2026: revenue hit ₹410.1 crore, up 21% from last year.
Total income for the quarter reached ₹429 crore when you count other earnings.
Awfis Q4 profit more than doubled
Profits more than doubled to ₹23.2 crore this quarter, thanks mainly to high demand for flexible workspaces (making up over 83% of its revenue). Its construction and fit-out projects also chipped in ₹68.6 crore.
For the whole year, revenue rose 24% to ₹1,493 crore while annual profits stayed steady at ₹71 crore, showing Awfis is handling growth without losing its grip on expenses.