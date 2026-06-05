AWS CEO Matt Garman: AI changes jobs, not eliminates them Business Jun 05, 2026

Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman isn't buying the hype about artificial intelligence (AI) wiping out jobs.

In a recent interview, he said people shouldn't fear automation. Instead, AI will open up new kinds of work.

Garman put it simply: "I understand that nervousness. But we view it as: you do need fewer people to accomplish the same task, but you can do more things."

He encourages everyone to keep learning new skills as technology evolves.