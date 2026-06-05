AWS CEO Matt Garman: AI changes jobs, not eliminates them
Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman isn't buying the hype about artificial intelligence (AI) wiping out jobs.
In a recent interview, he said people shouldn't fear automation. Instead, AI will open up new kinds of work.
Garman put it simply: "I understand that nervousness. But we view it as: you do need fewer people to accomplish the same task, but you can do more things."
He encourages everyone to keep learning new skills as technology evolves.
AI boosts productivity, developers still essential
Garman also reassured software developers that even with smarter AI tools writing code, there's still a big need for skilled humans who can build real systems and solve customer problems.
Plus, thanks to AI making teams more efficient, people can focus on bigger and more interesting projects, not just repetitive tasks.