AWS CEO Matt Garman: AI changes work, not jobs

Amazon plans 11,000 interns and graduates

Despite the buzz about AI replacing entry-level jobs, Amazon plans to hire 11,000 interns and graduates in 2026.

Garman believes fresh faces bring excitement and adaptability to the company.

"They come in with an energy and excitement," he said, adding that learning new skills is key in an AI-powered world.

For him, tech like Excel didn't erase jobs (it just changed them) and he thinks the same goes for AI: "New jobs will be created. If you believe half of jobs get wiped out, then the whole economy collapses on itself."