AWS CEO slams replacing entry-level tech jobs with AI

Leadership concerns

Garman questions future leader development

Garman questioned how companies plan to develop future leaders if they stop hiring young talent. He asked, "How's that going to work when you go like 10 years in the future, and you have no one that has built up or learned anything?" His comments come amid OpenAI CEO Sam Altman saying AI agents are already beginning to function like junior colleagues, while Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that AI could eliminate a substantial share of entry-level white-collar jobs.