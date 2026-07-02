AWS CEO slams replacing entry-level tech jobs with AI
What's the story
Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman has strongly opposed the idea of using artificial intelligence (AI) to replace entry-level technology jobs. He called it "one of the dumbest things I've ever heard." The comment was made during an appearance on Matthew Berman's podcast, where he criticized companies that see AI as a substitute for junior employees instead of a productivity tool.
Leadership concerns
Garman questions future leader development
Garman questioned how companies plan to develop future leaders if they stop hiring young talent. He asked, "How's that going to work when you go like 10 years in the future, and you have no one that has built up or learned anything?" His comments come amid OpenAI CEO Sam Altman saying AI agents are already beginning to function like junior colleagues, while Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that AI could eliminate a substantial share of entry-level white-collar jobs.
Hiring strategy
Garman urges hiring and upskilling
Despite the fears, Garman believes organizations should keep hiring graduates and training them in problem-solving, software development, and engineering best practices. He emphasized that in an AI-driven economy, the most valuable skills won't be tied to any single technology. Instead, students should focus on critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability as technological change accelerates.
AI reliance
Garman warns against hiring cuts
Garman has also argued that relying solely on AI while neglecting junior hiring would ultimately hurt companies. In a later interview, he said young employees often bring fresh ideas and energy to organizations. He cautioned against abandoning talent development for short-term efficiency gains, saying, "You've got to think longer term about the health of a company."