AWS India president Sandeep Dutta urges democratizing AI, ending trials
Business
Sandeep Dutta, AWS India and South Asia president, says it's time to move past endless AI trials and make the tech truly useful.
In his first interview since taking charge, he emphasized that AI should help solve real industry problems, not just be a buzzword.
He believes democratizing AI will spark more innovation and give wider access.
India among 6 dual AWS regions
Dutta points out that India is one of only six countries with dual AWS regions, showing its growing tech influence.
For example, Kotak uses AWS to process over 1 billion UPI transactions monthly, cutting wait times by one-fifth.
Plus, AWS is investing big in renewable energy and responsible AI practices (like ditching water cooling in data centers) to keep things sustainable and trustworthy.