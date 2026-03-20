AWS to offer NVIDIA GPUs for AI projects
Business
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is planning to roll out more than 1 million NVIDIA GPUs worldwide starting in 2026.
This big move, thanks to its long-running partnership with NVIDIA, is all about supercharging AI projects, helping ideas go from small tests to real-world impact using some of the most advanced chips out there.
NVIDIA's revenue saw a 73% year-over-year increase in Q4 2025
With these new GPUs, AWS will power up its AI Factories, making it easier and faster to train smart systems: think better chatbots, sharper video tools, and quicker data crunching.
As demand for AI keeps skyrocketing (NVIDIA reported a 73% year-over-year increase in Q4 2025 revenue), this upgrade means more powerful tech for everything from gaming streams to creative apps you use every day.