AWS to offer NVIDIA GPUs for AI projects

NVIDIA's revenue saw a 73% year-over-year increase in Q4 2025

With these new GPUs, AWS will power up its AI Factories, making it easier and faster to train smart systems: think better chatbots, sharper video tools, and quicker data crunching.

As demand for AI keeps skyrocketing (NVIDIA reported a 73% year-over-year increase in Q4 2025 revenue), this upgrade means more powerful tech for everything from gaming streams to creative apps you use every day.