Axis Bank cuts about 3,000 staff citing tech upgrades Business Apr 25, 2026

Axis Bank has let go of about 3,000 employees this year, bringing its workforce down to 101,000.

The bank says these cuts are thanks to better productivity and efficiency from new tech upgrades.

CEO Amitabh Chaudhry explained that the move wasn't about targeting any specific teams, just a shift happening across all branches.