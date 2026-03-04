Axis Bank is Tesla's official EV financing partner in India
Business
Axis Bank is now Tesla's go-to partner for electric vehicle (EV) financing in India.
For the first time, buyers can get custom auto loans for up to 10 years—making it way easier to afford a premium EV.
The whole process is digital and paperless, so you can book and buy your Tesla from anywhere, hassle-free.
Book a new Model Y and get ₹3 lakh exchange bonus
Repayments are tailored to your cash flow, so monthly installments are lighter than regular EMIs.
Plus, if you book a new Model Y (which starts at ₹59.89 lakh) and it is confirmed and delivered before the end of March 2026, you'll get a ₹3 lakh exchange bonus if you trade in any petrol or diesel car.
Axis Bank's huge network across India will support rollout across major metros and emerging EV hubs.