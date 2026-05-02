Axis Bank opens its 1st digital locker-focused branch

Axis Bank has launched its first-ever digital locker-focused branch in New Delhi . The new facility is located at Capital Green, DLF Midtown Plaza, and was inaugurated by M Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance . The launch comes as a response to the growing demand for secure storage solutions in urban areas.

Market need Addressing the growing demand for secure storage solutions The new branch comes as a solution to the widening gap in locker availability. According to industry estimates, by 2030, nearly 6 crore affluent Indians could need locker facilities. However, the current supply is only about 60 lakh lockers, with shortages being most acute in large cities. This branch aims to address not just availability but also customer pain points around access and privacy.

Tech integration Fully automated locker system The new branch features a fully automated locker system that enables biometric, keyless entry and 24x7 access without staff assistance. This removes the constraints of fixed banking hours. A major highlight is the automated locker retrieval system that brings lockers into private access lounges, letting customers use them discreetly without entering shared vault spaces.

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Security features Multi-layered surveillance and sensor-based protection Axis Bank has also integrated centrally monitored vaults with multi-layered surveillance and sensor-based protection to boost security. The format reflects a broader shift in branch banking, with lenders redesigning physical touchpoints to suit evolving urban lifestyles. This is especially true in premium residential complexes where convenience and security are top priorities.

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